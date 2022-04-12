(WHTM) – Jake Corman, President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate, will drop out of the race for Governor of Pennsylvania, multiple sources tell abc27’s Dennis Owens.

Corman, a Bellefonte resident, received 4% support in a WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Pennsylvania primary poll released last week.

Lou Barletta received 19.8% support in the poll of 1,000 likely Republican voters and Doug Mastriano finished a close second with 19.4%. Dave White received 11.6% and William McSwain finished fourth with 7.9%.

Corman served as majority leader from 2015 to 2020, and has been president pro tempore since 2020.

Corman, who hired former Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway as a campaign advisor, will, for now, still appear on the May primary ballot after receiving enough petitions prior to the deadline last month.

The news of Corman’s planned exit from the race comes amid former President Donald Trump’s statement that he will not endorse William McSwain in the Governor’s race.

With Corman’s reported drop out, eight Republicans remain in the race for Governor: Doug Mastriano, Melissa Hart, Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Nche Zama, William McSwain, Dave White, and Charlie Gerow.

.Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17.