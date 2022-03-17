(WHTM) – Jason Richey, one of the 10 Republican candidates for Governor, is reportedly dropping out of the race.

Richey’s decision to leave the race was reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Associated Press on Thursday night with Richey endorsing former U.S. Attorney Willliam McSwain.

“This is the right thing to do,” Richey said in an interview.

The Pittsburgh-based attorney announced his run for governor in May 2021 as a political newcomer. He filed enough petitions to appear on the ballot in May, but has not performed well in recent polls among the crowded field.

Richey did not appear in a Fox News poll released in early March prior to the petition filing deadline.

Former Congressman Lou Barletta and State Senator Doug Mastriano were separated by one point in the poll with Barletta in the lead at 19%.

Delaware County businessman Dave White is in a close third at 14%, followed closely by McSwain at 11%.

President Pro Tempore of Pennsylvania’s Senate Jake Corman sat fifth with 6% in the Fox News poll. Scott Martin, who dropped out due to an injury, received 3% and Dr. Nche Zama received 1%