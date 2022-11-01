(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is a final push to get Erie County residents out to vote, one week from Election Day.

Several Democratic candidates on a state-wide bus tour, including Josh Shapiro, made a stop in Erie County earlier on Tuesday. Dozens of Erie residents rallied in Millcreek Tuesday to show their support for the Democratic candidate.

“We’re really proud of the fact that we’ve seen so many Republicans join Democrats and Independents in supporting our candidacy, demonstrating the breadth of our campaign and the depth of support we have from all across party lines. That is really humbling for us,” said Josh Shapiro, (D) Pennsylvania governor candidate.

“Right now, I think the momentum is on our side, despite what national polls say. Pennsylvania’s a different dynamic. We’ve got impressive candidates up and down the ballot, and I’m just excited to bring this home,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D) state representative.

The chair of the Erie County Democratic Party said rallies like this are important to encourage people to get out to vote. He said he feels confident about the general election.

“I think there’s a lot of Republicans who are losing faith in their own party, and while they’re not ready to be Democrats and we certainly have some ideological differences between us, they’re looking at the choices on the ballot and trying to make the best choice for Pennsylvania,” said Jim Wertz, chair, Erie County Democratic Party.

Josh Shapiro and other Democratic candidates said they’re encouraged by the turnout at recent rallies in Erie County.

“It’s 10 o’clock in the morning on a workday on a kind of dreary, rainy day here in Erie, yet folks still came out because they’re enthusiastic, not just about Austin Davis and Josh Shapiro, but defending our fundamental freedoms and protecting our democracy,” Shapiro added.

“We’re the only campaign that’s actually put out substantive policy prescriptions that deal with the issues that working-class families are facing. I know Josh Shapiro is going to be a champion for them and have our backs when he’s governor,” said Austin Davis, (D) Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate.