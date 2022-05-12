(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Meadville on May 12 as he looked to gain potential voters.

Shapiro, the current Attorney General, shared his plans to cut taxes and create more opportunities for Pennsylvania workers.

He said communities like Meadville matter, and have been ignored for too long. Shapiro said he wants voters to know that he has taken on big fights and has delivered big results.

“Being able to come here and listen to people, hear what is on their mind and understand their frustrations and worries is going to help me be a better governor for them,” said Josh Shapiro, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate.

Shapiro said, as Governor, he will be able to bring Democrats and Republicans together to deliver real results.