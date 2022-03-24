EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D) made a campaign stop in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County on Thursday, March 24.

Shapiro is going on tour to promote his plan to help with inflation. He has proposed eliminating 11% state taxes on cell phones bills and expanding the state’s rent and property tax rebate program.

Shapiro also wants to send households $250 for each passenger vehicle they drive.

“Right now, we have an opportunity to put money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians who are struggling, and I think we need to act right now,” Shapiro said.

abc27’s Dennis Owens is interviewing Josh Shaprio on This Week in Pennsylvania.” You can watch the program on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.