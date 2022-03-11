HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — There was no word Friday as to whether a Pennsylvania state senator who is running for governor showed up for a deposition in front of the congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection, as it had requested in a subpoena last month.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, a former Army officer seeking the Republican nomination for governor, did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment through emails to office, campaign and personal accounts.

A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 select committee declined comment to the AP.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Mastriano was asked by the committee Feb. 15 to hand over documents and information by March 1 about efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors for former President Donald Trump and to appear for a deposition Thursday.

Mastriano was in regular communication with Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss, and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 attack.

He has declined repeated efforts by The Associated Press over the past year to interview him about what he did and saw that day.

Mastriano was a vocal Trump supporter during the 2020 campaign, and he has helped spread baseless conspiracy theories about the election being stolen.

Mastriano organized bus trips to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and advertised himself ahead of time as a scheduled speaker on the Capitol steps that afternoon.