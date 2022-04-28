HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the beginning of March, Pennsylvania State Senator and Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano was set to appear for a deposition in front of the congressional committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection. On that day, there was no word from Mastriano.

One month later, the highly discussed topic surrounding the candidate was brought up during Wednesday night’s one-hour debate where the four top Republican candidates vying for Pennsylvania’s open governor seat discussed top issues.

“You organized busses to the Capital on January 6, 2020, you’ve been subpoenaed to testify before the House committee investigating that day. To our knowledge, you have not responded to that subpoena. But what do you say to Republican voters tonight, specifically those who might be concerned that there are still legal issues ahead for you on that?” co-host of the debate Dennis Owens asked.

Mastriano responded, saying, “There are no legal issues.”

It was the first time Mastriano has commented on-air about the committee’s subpoena.

In February, the committee requested that Mastriano hand over documents and information by March 1 about efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors for former President Donald Trump and appear for the deposition on March 10.

According to an Associated Press article, Mastriano was in regular communication with Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 attack.

“I’ll delineate in the U.S. Constitution, that we have five freedoms delineated in the First Amendment — the freedom of religion, press, speech, assembly, and the right to address the government. I was there to hear my president speak, and then I was invited to speak at two locations, exercising my constitutional right, and shame on the media and the Democrats who are painting anyone who was down there as a villain,” Mastriano said Wednesday night.

Mastriano’s presence at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 is not new information. He has previously confirmed it with abc27’s Owens, on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg, saying that he was there but left when things got violent.

“Once I realized all the speaking events were off we left, and that’s a darn shame, and I was there to cheer on the Congress, the House, and the Senate, not to disrupt it,” Mastriano said.

Throughout the campaign, Mastriano has been at the top of Republican primary polls, something that the Democratic Governors Association has reacted sharply to in the past.

“Doug Mastriano is running for governor on dangerous lies and die-hard loyalty to Trump, but he won’t escape accountability for his involvement in the deadly January 6th insurrection,” the association said.

Mastriano continued Wednesday night in his response to Owens’ question, saying, “Barack Obama said in 2016, and this station played that, said that to condemn a group based on the actions of one is irresponsible and wrong. So condemning all those people that did nothing wrong is an injustice to our freedom.”

Mastriano, in his closing statements, said Pennsylvania needs someone who has been constantly fighting for election integrity and taking the shot for it.

“Even subpoenaed by this McCarthyist Democrat Cabal in Congress. We need someone who is not afraid to stand up to the Left,” Mastriano said.

To watch the full debate, click on the video player above.

There are nine total candidates in the Republican primary field running for Gov. Tom Wolf’s seat. Their names will appear on the ballot for the May 17 primary general election. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro is running unopposed. Voters must register to vote by May 2.