(The Hill) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) on Sunday said he would welcome President Biden to campaign for him in the Keystone State during his run for governor.

Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he would like Biden to campaign for him, Shapiro said “I’ll welcome him here,” noting the president’s ties to Pennsylvania.

“But I’m focused on running a race here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, listening to the people of Washington County, not Washington, D.C. That’s my focus, running a race that’s focused on meeting the needs of the good people in Pennsylvania,” he added.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The comments come less than one week after Shapiro won the Democratic primary for governor. He will now face state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), who has the backing of former President Trump, in the general election.

Democrats are expected to lose control of the House this November, which is in line with the historical trend of the president’s party losing seats in the next midterm races.

As Biden’s poll numbers continue to sink and issues such as inflation remain a concern, Democrats are wondering if candidates should welcome support from Biden in the lead-up to November, according to Newsweek and CBS