(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano by 10 points in the latest Fox News poll in the Pennsylvania Governor race.

Shapiro received 50% support to Mastriano’s 40% in the poll of 908 Pennsylvania registered voters. The remaining voters said they would either support another candidate, not vote, or were currently undecided.

Shapiro had more support among white men with a college degree (53%) as well as both urban (63%) and suburban (58%) voters. Mastriano led among rural voters with 52% support, as well as white rural voters (51%).

More voters also had a favorable opinion of Shapiro (51%) to Mastriano with just 38%. Shapiro leads among women (58%) while Mastriano led among men with 51%. Shapiro also led among all age groups while 69% of white evangelical voters supported Mastriano.

More Mastriano voters (81%) were “extremely” excited to vote compared to Shapiro’s 73%. Shapiro had more support among Republicans (9%) than Mastriano did among Democrats with 2%. Shapiro has a 28% lead among independents.

Mastriano’s voters were primary concerned about inflation with 45% labeling that as their top issue. Shapiro’s supporters were more split with 22% saying abortion was their top issue and 18% saying all or multiple issues were priorities.

The poll cross tabs can be reviewed here. Conducted July 22-26, 2022 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News surveys include interviews with 908 Pennsylvania registered voters randomly selected from a statewide voter file and who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial election is on November 8.