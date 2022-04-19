HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Nearly $30 million has been raised by the candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania this election cycle.

Democrat Josh Shapiro, who is running unopposed, has raised $6 million more than all nine Republican candidates combined. Shapiro, has raised nearly $18 million since announcing his campaign and has collected more than $4.5 million in the first three months of the year.

Shapiro’s war chest currently sits at $16 million as he prepares for a Republican opponent this fall.

Leading the Republicans is Delaware County businessman Dave White, who has raised $4.2 million thus far, nearly $1.8 million of which has been since January 1. White has spent a significant portion of that money with only $171,000 still on hand. According to his financial records, White has spent $3.5 million on television ads and $151,729 on digital media campaigns.

White has raised $588,800 in political committee donations over $250, the most among the Republican candidates.

Jake Corman, who temporarily dropped out of the race and re-entered earlier this month, has raised the second-most in the Republican field with more than $2.6 million. Corman has spent nearly $1.6 million on television commercials.

Corman has also paid KA Consulting $86,760 for “general political consulting,” polling, and research.

William McSwain has brought in $2.2 million and has the most cash on hand among the Republicans with about $1.7 million.

Doug Mastriano and Nche Zama are the only candidates with no singular donations of over $250 from political committees in their financial report from the first quarter.

Five candidates (Charlie Gerow, White, Zama, Joe Gale, and Melissa Hart) now have less than $200,000 cash on hand. Gale and Hart each have less than $35,000 on hand.

Each candidate’s individual financial report can be found by clicking their name below.

In the U.S. Senate races, John Fetterman and Dave McCormick are among the top fundraisers.

Nexstar Media Inc. will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Republican Party candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, and Maryland, reaching 9.8 million TV and streaming households in every county of the Keystone State.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.