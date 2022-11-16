HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time since 1848 Pennsylvania will have three consecutive terms with a Democrat Governor. Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to outline a transition plan and announce members of the Shapiro transition team.

Governor Wolf and Governor-elect Shapiro were joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis three days after Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the November 8 election. Shapiro received nearly three million votes, the most ever for a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate.

Shapiro says his top priorities will be growing Pennsylvania’s economy, making communities safer, and ensuring all Pennsylvania students receive a high-quality education.

“The thing I’m looking forward to most is being a resident of the commonwealth under a Shapiro-Davis administration,” said Governor Wolf. “And I think they’re gonna look at situations and see things differently than I did and they’re gonna do an amazing job running this commonwealth.”

Shapiro also announced he will remain on as the commonwealth’s Attorney General until his swearing-in, at which point he will name a replacement that must be confirmed by the State Senate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shapiro and Davis also rolled out a new transition website that will serve as the central location for people to apply for roles in the Shapiro-Davis Transition and Administration.

Applications to join the Shapiro-Davis transition team and administration can be submitted on the transition team website.

Next week, the Transition will announce a Leadership Board that will take a leading role in advising the transition into the Shapiro-Davis administration.

The Transition will also soon be announcing several advisory committees and the inauguration leadership board.

Governor-Elect Shapiro also announced key leadership roles for the Transition and Inauguration. Akbar Hossain will serve as the Executive Director of the Transition, Amanda Warren will serve as the Executive Director of the Inauguration, and Manuel Bonder will serve as Director of Communications for the Transition and the Inauguration.

Hossain was most recently the Policy Director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign.

Warren served as the Finance Director on the Shapiro for Pennsylvania campaign and Manuel served as the Shapiro campaign’s press secretary.

“Throughout our campaign, we built a historic coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents to defeat extremism and defend real freedom – and now it’s our responsibility to build an administration to meet this moment and move our Commonwealth forward,” said Governor-Elect Shapiro. “We are going to assemble a talented, hard working, capable administration – one that looks like Pennsylvania and is ready to go to work on day one. For anyone who is willing to take off the red jersey or the blue jersey, and put on the Pennsylvania jersey, I invite you to join our team.”

“I believe the people closest to the pain should be closest to the power, and that’s why Josh and I are committed to building an administration that represents our entire Commonwealth,” said Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis. “From working class communities like McKeesport to neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, folks all across Pennsylvania are facing real challenges right now – and our administration will be ready to get to work on day one.”

Shapiro and Davis will be sworn in on January 17, 2023.