HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth.

Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which they say are at risk.

Mastriano faces off against Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor on Nov. 8.