EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro made campaign stops in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Shapiro held a meet and greets Wednesday. The first in Columbia County and the second in Schuylkill County.

He pounded away at his main priorities should he be elected governor, which included improving the state’s economy, its educational system, and protecting individual rights including abortion rights in Pennsylvania.





Shapiro is calling it a Grass Roots campaign the current Pennsylvania Attorney General first met with voters at the Brewskis Coffee Bar on Main Street in Bloomsburg. About 100 people came out to hear what Shapiro had to say and to ask him questions. Shapiro says he will stand on his record of public service as the person who can get things done.

Senator Bob Casey paid a surprise visit to lend his support to Shapiro. People here say they believe Shapiro is the best candidate to lead Pennsylvania forward.

“I’m here today because I think by far he is the best candidate to lead Pennsylvania in the future. I’ve been following his career from Montgomery County Commissioners I’ve seen him come up and win statewide elections,” said Bill Sauers.

Shapiro then traveled 35 miles to the St. Clair Fish and Game Complex to lobby for voter support about 200 people turned out to hear what he had to say.

“Pennsylvanians have a right to feel safe. One of the best ways we could do that is by having universal background checks..simply keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and those who are not permitted to possess them,” stated Shapiro.

Shapiro also says he will fight to keep abortion legal in the Commonwealth.

“The legislature will put a bill on the desk of the next Governor of Pennsylvania. They’ve done it many times to ban abortion. My opponent will sign it into law. I will veto it,” explained Shapiro.

Shapiro will face Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in November.