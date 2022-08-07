STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro visited State College Saturday for a summer picnic for Democrat voters.

Shapiro, along with Sharif Street, State Senator and PA Democratic Party Chair, Mike Molesbich, candidate for Congress CD 15, Representative Scott Conklin, candidate for reelection: District 77, Paul Takac, candidate for State Representative: District 82 and Robert Zeigler, candidate for State Representative: District 171, attended the picnic, at the Penn State Golf Course Pavillion.

At the picnic, Shapiro provided his stance on several hot-button topics, including reproductive rights.

“I think folks are very worried about their rights being stripped away, says Shapiro. “They are very interested in how we are going to invest in education and workforce development, and making sure we have safe communities. And they’re scared of just how dangerous and extreme my opponent is.”

When speaking about education, Shapiro says that he will make a push for more funding for arts and sciences, while ending the dependence on standardized testing. At a college level, he believes Pennsylvania needs to do a better job of incorporating graduates into the workforce.

“That’s a central focus of our economic plan,” Shapiro said. “Making sure that we do a better job of connecting our world class universities like Penn State, with the workforce. Making sure that we get students out of college into the workforce, and do a better job connecting them.”

Shapiro says that he feels his opponent, Doug Mastriano, is too radical, telling voters that he would be detrimental to basic freedoms, funding for programs and education.

“I think that he would dismantle public education,” Shapiro said. “He’s extreme and dangerous. I’ve talked about investing in schools that have been chronically underfunded. Like our rural schools and some of our urban schools. But it’s not just about the check you write it’s about how we invest that money.”

In a Fox News poll from July 28, Shapiro leads Mastriano by double digits. Shapiro has even received backing from a group of Republicans.

Shapiro also took time to travel to Clearfield to connect with supporters just ninety-four days from election day.