ABC27
Please enter a search term.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing …
Austin Davis Juramentado como Gobernador Teniente: (WHTM) -- El nuevo gobernador teniente Austin Davis hizo historia en el día de ayer. Él …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands …
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) -- The inauguration celebration for Gov. Josh Shapiro brought world-class musicians to Lancaster …