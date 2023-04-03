HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has reminded residents of Pennsylvania that the deadline to register to vote in the May 16 municipal primary is only four weeks away.

“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote to register online before the May 1 deadline,” Schmidt said. “It takes only a few minutes to register, and then you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in the upcoming primary election.”

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

As quoted in the release, to be eligible to vote in the May 16 primary, a person must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

Pennsylvanians who are already registered to vote can check their registration status online and update their voter record with any name, address, or party affiliation changes.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the Nov. 7, 2023, municipal primary election.