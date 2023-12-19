HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania budget wasn’t finalized until last week but just in time for Christmas, meaning a huge gift for working parents and grandparents will be delivered in the new year.

“We have a childcare crisis,” State Rep. Dave Madsen (D-Dauphin) said.

A child care crisis made worse by a healthcare crisis. Parents leaving jobs to care for kids during the pandemic, or essential workers making too much to get state and federal aid.

“And they earn too little to afford their basic needs, so they fall right into that gap,” Madsen said.

But House Bill 1300 will pull them out of that gap by providing tax credits for child care, before and after school care, even summer camps.

Make less than $43,000 with one child, and you currently get a $315 state tax credit, but now that is more than a thousand. With two kids you got $630, but now $2100, and that is now more than triple the benefit. Those making more than $43,000 would also see increases.

“I’m not a tax preparer,” State Rep. Jordan Harris (D) said. “I’m not a tax expert. But here’s what I do know. What I know is that more money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians is good for us. It’s good for working families. It’s good for the economy.”

And for working grandparents thrust into child rearing.

“I know a lot of them,” State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans (D-York) said. “A lot of my friends are actually raising their grandchildren for whatever reason. They need help. They want to do the best they can for their grandchildren.”

It’s estimated to cost $83,000,000 this year, $124,000,000 next year. Easy access to the cash is also a goal.

“All you do is file your state taxes like you normally would, and you’re going to get a check from the state because of the expenses you incur with child care, summer camp or aftercare,” State Rep. Justin Fleming (D-Dauphin) said.

“This is what happens when Democrats continue to deliver for the people of Pennsylvania,” Harris said.

While Democrats take credit, the bill passed 154-49 with overwhelming bipartisan support in the house. Senate Republicans and the governor also signed off.

“Democrats control the House of Representatives,” Harris said. “We got it done this time. We could have gotten it done in other terms, but we didn’t.”

Unlike some tax credits that are delayed, this one will kick in when parents file their taxes early next year.