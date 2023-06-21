HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The bitter partisan divide has ripped communities apart and it’s time to stop the fighting.

That is the message of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang who was in the Pennsylvania Capitol Wednesday promoting the Forward Party. It’s not a real party but more a mission:

Respect and grace for political opponents and putting aside party politics for the good of actual people.

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers signed on, including Lehigh Valley Democratic Senator Lisa Boscola.

“We can’t solve big problems or major policy because we are electing people who are beholden to party ideals and less worried about finding that middle ground,” Boscola said.

The party got its name because it doesn’t want to move left, or right but rather move forward. It supports measures that promotes bipartisanship like open primaries