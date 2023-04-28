HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill recognizing a major South Asian holiday called Diwali as a state holiday is on track to reach the governor’s desk later this year, with versions of the bill passed by both the House and the Senate.

The Senate bill passed unanimously. In the House, it passed 200 to one.

Lawmakers tell me the goal is to recognize and celebrate the growing Indian community in the Commonwealth.

In the Hindu religion, Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates health prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. The story comes from an ancient Indian Epic, the Ramayan, in which the god, Visnu, reincarnated as a prince, Ram, defeats an evil demon.

When he returns to his kingdom, people light the way with thousands of lamps. That tradition continues today as people often celebrate Diwali with fireworks and leave all their lights on.

Many other South Asian religions also celebrate Diwali. The bill does not require any governments, businesses, or schools to close for the day. Sponsors say it is just important everyone feels welcome in Pennsylvania.

“Seeing the importance of Diwali, not only to the Hindu community but to the South Asian community as a whole. It was really an opportunity to bring some representation,” Representative Arvind Venkat (D- Allegheny) said.

“They are so much part of the fabric, and I love how they have assimilated, like every other immigrant group that does when they come to the United States, but then they have this great focus on the culture,” Senator Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry) said.

There are still a few more steps left, either the Senate bill has to pass the House, or the House bill has to pass the Senate before heading to the Governor’s desk.

The bills are identical, so lawmakers say this should be a fairly quick process.