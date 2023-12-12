HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A bill was introduced that would get rid of solitary confinement for inmates in Pennsylvania who suffer from health problems.

Two State Reps., Tina Davis (D-Bucks) and Mike Schlossberg (D-Leigh) introduced the bill Tuesday at a press conference at the state Capitol.

“This bill will save taxpayers money in the long term,” Davis said. “Studies have shown that solitary confinement has led to greater psychological issues for incarcerated individuals, making it more difficult for them to be rehabilitated and reintroduced into society. This puts a stress on the social services system and leads to a higher recidivism rate.”

People who are in segregated confinement lose normal human interaction, and access to rehabilitative programs, and can suffer from negative physiological and psychological reactions like hallucinations. According to a news release, those in segregated confinement could socialize enough with others to help prevent the physical and mental adverse effects of isolation.

“The need to focus on better mental health as a society does not end when somebody becomes incarcerated,” Schlossberg said. “It’s not just in our moral interests to do so, but it is in the interest of public safety too. Because so many incarcerated people report underlying mental health and substance use disorders, it is critical to ensure adequate treatment and mental health services are more readily available. Failure only sets up incarcerated persons, corrections staff, and taxpayers for failure. We also know the use of solitary confinement undercuts mental wellness and only compounds existing illnesses. We can and must do better.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More information about the bill can be found by clicking here.