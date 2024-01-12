(WHTM)– Ever since the courts decided last year that the way Pennsylvania funds its schools is unconstitutional it became clear big changes are coming.

Underfunded and underserved – districts like Mifflin County and Steelton-Highspire have been begging for cash.

“We are traditionally working in a deficit for 14 consecutive years,” Steelton-Highspire superintendent Mick Iskric said.

They’re hopeful with this proposal – that will start to change.

“Any little bit that you get will move us forward,” Iscrick said.

Iscrick is talking about the Basic Education Funding Commission – which released two partisan reports. The Republican-led one was defeated in a vote.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The one from Democrats – sustained, and recommended $5 billion more be driven out to schools over a seven-year period. That doesn’t mean it will happen – but if it does, low-income schools would see the biggest boost.

Take Harrisburg City schools for example – it would see an extra $16.7 million for the 24-25 year. Cumberland Valley, only an extra $620,000.

“That’s really not fiscally responsible,” Senator Kristin Philips-Hill (R-York). “And it’s not realistic.”

Some Republicans argue the state has been dumping more dollars into districts every year and it’s not working. That, on top of a looming $3 billion deficit, – and Philips-Hill says it’s the Democrats who need a lesson in spending.

“It’s not just the amount of money, but it is how we spend that money and what we spend that on,” Phillips-Hill said.

Lawmakers are not required to act on the passed report but Democrats hope it will at least be a blueprint for this year’s budget. Which Governor Shapiro will address early next month.