HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania senators, one from York County, are introducing new legislation that is intended to limit the negative impacts of social media on minors.

Senator Vincent J. Hughes (D-Montgomery, Philadelphia Counties) and Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York County) released a memo introducing the legislation that they believe will help protect the mental health of minors as social media continues to grow.

According to the memo from the two senators, data shows that social media use among teenagers is nearly universal.

The proposed legislation for Pennsylvania will be modeled off of the Clean Slate for Kids Online Act, introduced by the U.S. Senate, and other states like Connecticut and Ohio.

As listed in the memo, here is what Senator Hughes and Senator Phillips-Hill are proposing:

Require consent from a parent or legal guardian for anyone under 16 to open a social media account Notify parents or legal guardians if a child under 16 opens a social media account without proper consent Prohibit data mining for any user under 18 Allow individuals to request deletion of information collected or obtained while the individual was under 18 Create a cause of action for parents or legal guardians of minors against social media companies for harm to their children

Bucks County recently filed a civil lawsuit against the companies that own TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube, claiming their platforms led to increased anxiety and depression in young people.