(WHTM) – A crowded Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District seat is expected to have a new name enter the field.

Sources tell abc27 News that Blake Lynch, the Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer of WITF, is mulling a congressional bid with an announcement in the coming weeks.

Lynch previously served as the Director of Community Relations and Engagement for the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. He has worked at WITF, a public news media and programming outlet for 19 Pennsylvania counties, since August 2021.

Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional seat is currently held by Republican Scott Perry, who has served in Congress since 2012. Perry serves as Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus and serves on several House committees including Oversight and Foreign Affairs.

Democrats have focused in on Perry’s seat in recent years and three Democrats have already announced plans to run against him.

Harrisburg City Councilmember Shamaine Daniels (who lost to Perry in 2022), Marine Corps veteran Mike O’Brien, and Army veteran Rick Coplen have each announced their candidacies.

Former abc27 and WGAL news anchor Janelle Stelson is widely reported to be entering the race after resigning from WGAL earlier this month.