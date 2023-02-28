Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) returned to the Senate chamber on Monday after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer earlier this month.

“Happy to be back in Washington & ready to get to work for Pennsylvanians,” Casey tweeted.

The senator revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which he said at the time was a “shock.” Casey, who is up for reelection in 2024, said in January that he has an “excellent prognosis.”

He underwent surgery for the cancer on Feb. 14 and has been recovering at his home in Scranton since the procedure. His doctor said earlier this month that the surgery “went well” and that Casey is not expected to need further treatment.

“There’s no better medicine than a visit from my grandson, Max. Grateful to be continuing my recovery at home in Scranton and feeling better every day,” Casey tweeted on Thursday.

Casey, who is in his third term, is expected to seek reelection in his competitive swing state. His Democratic colleague from Pennsylvania, first-term Sen. John Fetterman, defeated Republican challenger Mehmet Oz with about 51 percent of the vote in 2022.