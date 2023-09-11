HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State senators met on Monday to discuss changes to Pennsylvania’s 911 law.

The state’s current law will expire in January 2024 if it is not reauthorized by lawmakers, which would move the burden of funding the 911 system to counties.

A bill in the House would increase funding for the 911 system. Lawmakers also heard from emergency responders on challenges like technology and staffing.

“It is a critical link, a critical resource that is used extensively every single day across the Commonwealth by the public and our first responders. To put it in perspective, our system handles 15 million calls every single year, which comes out to one call every two seconds,” Executive Deputy Director for PEMA Jeff Boyle said.

The last change was in 2015, making sure the state’s system was ready for new technology, and consolidating county 911 centers.