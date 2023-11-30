HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– It was ruled Thursday by the state court that Pennsylvania Skill games are legal.

The Commonwealth Court ruled in the case, which was first brought forth in Dauphin County, that “Pace-O-Matic (POM) machines are not slot machines” and that they are legal, according to a news release.

“This is a major victory for Pennsylvania Skill, but it’s equally a victory for our operators and the thousands of small businesses, volunteer fire companies, and fraternal clubs who have come to depend on the revenue our games provide,” President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic Paul Goldean said in a statement “This is also a win for many players across the commonwealth who enjoy skill games as a popular entertainment option. Our games have always been legal, and this ruling proves that once and for all.”

The games, that can be found in gas stations and convenience stores, were ruled to not be a game of chance, that skill matters. The Commonwealth’s original ruling that skill wasn’t really needed for the games was found to be “factually untrue,” the release states.

There is “adverse legal authority” that the court omitted but stated that they “caution the Commonwealth that the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct require candor toward the tribunal and, specifically, the disclosure of directly adverse authority,” the release states.