PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Crime remains the top issue for Philadelphia voters going into the May 16 mayoral election, according to a new Emerson College Polling/PHL17 survey.

Nearly half of the 600 likely Democratic Philadelphia voters surveyed said crime is the issue most important to determine who they’ll vote for mayor.

Nearly 12% of voters told Emerson College Polling that education was the second most important issue for them in determining their support for mayor, followed by jobs/unemployment at 7.1%.

Other top issues for voters included the housing affordability, city budget, and homelessness.

When voters were surveyed on which candidate they believed would best handle crime in Philadelphia, support was spread across the large field of candidates.

Cherelle Parker led the group with 21% of voters saying she was most trusted to handle crime in Philadelphia. Allan Domb followed with 20%, Rebecca Rhynhart received 19%, Hellen Gym received 18%, and Jeff Brown received 14%.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the city had 516 homicide victims in 2022 and 562 in 2021. Already this year 142 homicide victims have been reported as of 3 p.m. on May 11.

Robberies involving a gun were up more than 20% and commercial burglaries were up 40% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the police department’s 2022 citywide incident report.

Full results of the Emerson College Polling/PHL17 survey will be released on May 12 on PHL17.com.