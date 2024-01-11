HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Representative Dawn Keefer says she’s running for State Senate, seeking to fill the open 31st District seat currently held by Mike Regan, who is not seeking re-election in 2024.

Keefer currently serves on the House Health, Labor & Industry, Liquor Control, and State government committees. She’s served in the State House since 2017 representing the 92nd District in York County and leads the Pennsylvania Freedom Caucus.

“As State Representative, I have led the fight for commonsense policies that remove government as a barrier to economic growth in our Commonwealth,” said Keefer. “Pennsylvania is ripe with opportunity, but the state’s economic policies too often undermine those opportunities, driving away businesses and the talent they attract. That’s why I have championed policies to remove nuisance tax rules, lower the corporate net income tax, and stop licensing expansion. We want our children to choose Pennsylvania as their destination to work and live, and if we don’t secure businesses offering highly sought-after jobs, we’ll continue to decline in population as our youth flee to more competitive states. I am running for the State Senate because there is much more to be done, and I want to use my experience to ensure Pennsylvania becomes the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Keefer won re-election in 2022 with more than 70% of the vote.

The 31st District seat covers parts of Cumberland and York Counties, including Lemoyne, Mechanicsburg, Lower Allen, and York.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23 and the general election is November 5. The last day to register to vote for the primary is April 8 and the last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is April 16.