(WHTM) – Hours after Dawn Keefer formally announced that she would run for State Senate and not seek her House seat, a candidate has thrown their hat into the ring.

Dillsburg native Holly Kelley says she will seek the Republican nomination for the 92nd District seat in York County.

Kelley touted her 30 years in the telecommunications industry and time as Dillsburg Borough Council President and Vice President in her campaign announcement Thursday afternoon.

“Northern York County has been my home and the home of my family for four generations,” said Kelley. My parents raised me on well-rounded, conservative values comprised of hard work, responsibility, respect and serving your community. In today’s political climate, I believe these values are necessary for legislators to guide our Commonwealth towards the future.”

Pennsylvania’s primary election is April 23 and the general election is November 5. The last day to register to vote for the primary is April 8 and the last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is April 16.