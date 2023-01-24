(WHTM) – Election forecasters are looking ahead to 2024 and projecting how key U.S. Senate races will lean, even as most candidates have yet to publicly declare whether or not they’ll run.

Of the 33 seats that will be on the ballot in 2024, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Bob Casey’s seat is projected to be one of the more intriguing and potentially flippable seats.

The Cook Political Report lists Casey’s seat as one of five “leaning Democrat.” Fifteen seats held by those who caucus as Democrats are listed as “solid Democrat” and three are toss-ups.

The toss-up seats are currently held by Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Sherrod Brown, and recently-turned Independent Kyrsten Sinema.

Ten Republican seats are listed as “solid” with Sen. Rick Scott of Florida as “likely.”

Casey has not publicly announced whether he will run for re-election in 2024 after already serving three terms. In early January the 62-year-old announced he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and says he is optimistic he will make a full recovery.

Casey says it’s possible he may miss some votes in the Senate as he recovers from surgery, but believes the procedure will not impact his ability to serve. He attended Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg where Shapiro offered a “special prayer” for Casey’s “full and speedy recovery.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D) joined Casey in the Senate this year, giving Pennsylvania two elected Democrat U.S. Senators for the first time since the 1940s.