HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – States neighboring Pennsylvania will see an increase in their minimum wage come January. Despite some lawmakers in the Commonwealth trying to do the same, the state’s minimum wage remains at the federal level, $7.25 an hour.

House Bill 1500, which was introduced by Democratic Midstate Representative Patty Kim, would raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $11 an hour by Jan. 1, 2024, but it’s unlikely to pass the Senate in time.

“We need to follow the lead of all our surrounding states who are doing the right thing and making sure that the workers have a living wage,” Kim said.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry shows that less than one percent of Pennsylvania workers make minimum wage. Nearly 70 percent make $15 an hour or more.

“What concerns me is that if we have a dip in the economy, [businesses] can pull back those wages,” Kim said.

The conservative Commonwealth Foundation is opposed to raising the minimum wage, believing it will set a government precedent.

“It’s important we let the wages increase the way they’re already increasing,” said Elizabeth Stelle, Director of Policy at the Commonwealth Foundation. “Government doesn’t have to do it. It’s happening without government and that’s the way it should be.”

Stelle also pointed out that workers who do make minimum wage at the beginning of their careers often get a raise within their first year.

“These are people who are gaining skills, who are entering the workforce and progressing so we need to be really careful that we don’t pull out that opportunity for our early workers,” Stelle said.