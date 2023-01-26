(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Senator John Fetterman announced he’s been assigned to serve on multiple U.S. Senate committees, including Agriculture.

Fetterman will work on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He will also serve on the critical Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.

The Agriculture Committee covers the negotiation of the Farm Bill, while the Banking Committee covers anti-predatory lending regulations, housing policy, the regulation of financial institutions, and oversight of the Federal Reserve.

“It is an honor and a privilege to receive these committee assignments,” said Sen. Fetterman. “I’m excited to dive in and use these influential assignments to get to work delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania on these important issues. Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to keep fighting for our farmers and their families. On the Banking Committee, I am going to protect consumers and take on corporate greed. And on Environment and Public Works, I’ll work to ensure we keep our environment clean and our highways, roads, and bridges well-maintained.”

The Special Committee on Aging oversees programs and advances issues related to the nation’s seniors, particularly Medicare and Social Security.

Fetterman was elected in November after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote.