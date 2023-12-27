(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman says he’s prioritizing the 2024 election when asked if he’ll run for president in 2028.

In an interview with Politico, Fetterman said he’s “not thinking about 2028.”

“Fundamentally, about politics, you never go get high on your own supply,” said the first-term Senator, who would be up for a second term in 2028.

With less than a year until voters cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential election, Politico Magazine released its list of candidates to watch for in the 2028 election cycle.

Fetterman was named in the piece, along with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and California Governor Gavin Newsome.

The story cited Fetterman “distancing himself” from being called a progressive and his support for Israel.

Fetterman still has choppy speech patterns following his stroke, and Democrats might be reluctant to nominate someone with noticeable health issues after rolling the dice in 2024 with the octogenarian Biden. But by 2028, the burly swing stater is likely to be one of the nation’s most recognizable Democrats. BILL SCHER, POLITICO MAGAZINE

Fetterman also offered insight into his use of the social media platform X where he gained a reputation for sharing memes and calling out his detractors. Most notably, Fetterman shared Cameos and memes targeting his 2022 Republican opponent Mehmet Oz and Senator Bob Menendez.

“I don’t spend any time on Twitter and that’s the truth,” Fetterman told Politico.

Fetterman added that Twitter “was not very helpful to promoting mental health” after he spent several weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for depression earlier this year.

The Politico story noted that a Fetterman staffer clarified that the Senator still drafts “all the memes” on his social media accounts but his aides press send.