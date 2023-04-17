(AP) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman, who was hospitalized for clinical depression in February, returned to the Senate on Monday.

He was treated for six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and his doctors say his depression is now “in remission.”

Fetterman’s announcement that he was checking himself into the hospital earlier this year came after he suffered a stroke last year and has struggled with auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning. The Pennsylvania Democrat, 53, now uses devices in conversations, meetings and congressional hearings that transcribe spoken words in real time.

In a statement when he was released from Walter Reed late last month, Fetterman said the care he received there “changed my life.”

“I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves,” said Fetterman, who won praise for his decision to seek treatment.