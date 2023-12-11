HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Call this the anti-antisemitism.

Outgoing University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill equivocated — in testimony before Congress last week — over the question of whether antisemitic speech was necessarily harassment or bullying, saying it was a “context-dependent decision.”

“I can’t believe I have to stand here at a podium in 2023 to tell people this, but antisemitism is wrong, The calling for genocide of the Jews and any group, for that matter, is wrong,” Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-Luzerne County), who is Jewish, said Monday at a news conference.

A package of three soon-to-be-introduced pieces of legislation — two bills and one resolution — would shorten the answer to “yes,” at least for public Pennsylvania and colleges and universities plus others, like Penn, which receive state funding.

The proposals, sponsored by House Republicans, would:

Require state-funded colleges and universities “to acknowledge antisemitism as harassment and/or bullying.”

Require public schools with Holocaust education curricula to clearly publish what they teach.

Declare Nov. 9, 2024, Antisemitism Awareness and Education Day in Pennsylvania

House members discussing the proposal Monday said the Holocaust education proposal was particularly important following the release last week of an YouGov/The Economist poll that revealed one in five young Americans believe the Holocaust — when an estimate 6 million Jewish people plus 5 million others were murdered by the Nazis — is a myth. The same poll revealed far fewer older Americans — especially those 65 and older, some of whom are old enough to remember part or all of the Holocaust, which ended in 1945 — believe the Holocaust is a myth.

“Teaching about the Holocaust shows students the deadly consequences of prejudice, racism and antisemitism in society. It helps students to identify the danger signals no matter where it occurs,” said Rep. Kristin Marcell (R-Bucks County). “Teaching about the Holocaust is not just about learning history. It is about safeguarding Democratic values and promoting a more just and tolerant society.”

Only House Republicans appeared at the event touting the proposals, but that appeared to be because Democrats hadn’t yet seen them.

“We’ll review the bills when they’re introduced,” said Elizabeth Rementer, press secretary for House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D-Montgomery County).

“We took the lead on drafting these together,” Kaufer said. “We expect there to be broad bipartisan support.”

“Governor Shapiro believes we all have the power to combat antisemitism, and each of us must work to ensure Pennsylvania knows our story and our kids know our real history – because without that knowledge, lies, conspiracy theories and hate can take root,” said Manuel Bonder, Shapiro’s spokesperson. “Hate has no place here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania – whether antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, homophobia – it has no place here, and we must stand against it together.

“The Governor appreciates the bipartisan condemnation of antisemitism, and we look forward to reviewing any proposals to help root out hate as they move through the legislative process.”

Condemnation of the positions taken by the university presidents was widespread but not universal. The ACLU, for one, remains adamant that the First Amendment protects hateful speech although not specific threats against individuals.