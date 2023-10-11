(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell joined current and former Pennsylvania lawmakers in warning of the dangers of a potential third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

In a call hosted by the group Citizens to Save Our Republic, a poll was shown indicating a tight 2024 race between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. According to the group’s poll, a third-party candidate could receive more than 20%, leading to a Trump victory.

Former Democratic Party Congressman and CSOR co-founder Richard Gephardt said the group isn’t attempting to prevent a No Labels, Green, or Libertarian candidate from running in 2024. The goal of the group, they say, is to prevent a re-election of Trump.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While speaking with reporters and group members on Wednesday, Rendell, a former two-term Democratic governor, said Trump “forfeited his right to be president of the United States.”

“I believe Donald Trump was guilty of treason, guilty of trying to overthrow a lawful election,” said Rendell in reference to Trump’s protest of the 2020 election.

Other lawmakers who participated on Wednesday include Democratic Congressmen Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio, former Republican Congressman Jim Greenwood, and Democratic State Rep. Mike Schlossberg.

The event was a rare public appearance for Rendell, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, something that wasn’t disclosed until 2018 after Rendell said treatment stopped the progression of the disease.

Rendell, 79, also did not attend the inauguration of Josh Shapiro in January 2023.

Rendell served as Governor from 2003-2011 after serving as the mayor of Philadelphia from 1992-2000.