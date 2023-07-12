(WHTM) – Clarice Schillinger, the Executive Director of “Back to School PA” and a former Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, was fined after a State Ethics Commission investigation after she “failed to file a complete and accurate Statement of Financial Interests for calendar year 2021.”

According to the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission, all candidates for a State-level public office must file a Statement of Financial Interests with the commission, as required by the Ethics Act.

A report released by the commission says Schillinger “failed to provide full financial disclosure as required by the Ethics Act.”

“Respondent has failed and refused to file an amended Statement of Financial Interests remedying the identified deficiency for calendar year 2021 so as to comply with the specific requirements of the Ethics Act,” reads the report.

The report detailed multiple letters sent between May and August 2022 where Schillinger was notified of the failure to file a full financial disclosure. The commission also claims Schillinger did not respond to an order asking why a civil penalty should not be filed against her.

“There is nothing of record that would constitute a defense or excuse for Schillinger’s failure to comply with the Ethics Act. Schillinger has failed to show cause why a civil penalty should not be levied against her in this matter,” said the commission’s report.

The Ethics Commission levied a $250 fine, the maximum civil penalty, and ordered to complete “a complete and accurate Statement of Financial Interests remedying the identified deficiency for calendar year 2021 with this Commission by no later than the thirtieth (30th) day after the mailing date of this Order.”

Schillinger received more than 148,000 votes and finished fourth in the 2022 Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor with 11.91%. Nine candidates were on the ballot during the primary.

abc27 reached out to Schillinger for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.