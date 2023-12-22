(The Hill) – The hosts of “Fox and Friends” praised Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) for what they say is his break with the left on key issues.

Brian Kilmeade commended Fetterman as someone who gives him “hope for the country.”

“It’s weird to see this transition, because I find myself every single week retweeting something that Fetterman has said,” Lawrence Jones chimed in, noting Fetterman’s vocal support for Israel following the Oct. 7 attack on the country.

“He was so progressive,” Carley Shimkus added. “Pennsylvania’s a swing state, so maybe he’s listening to the whole of the state.”

Jones went so far as to say Fetterman had “has left the progressive side.”

“I’m so grateful that he has been able to recover, but something changed in the middle of his recovery. Him going to therapy and everything,” Jones said. “When he reemerged, his comments seemed to have changed.”

Mediaite first highlighted the comments.

Fetterman told The New York Times this week that both parties are rooting against him in a recent interview.

“It’s just a place where I’m not,” he told the Times of the progressive wing of the Democratic party. “I don’t feel like I’ve left the label; it’s just more that it’s left me.”