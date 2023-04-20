BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Funeral arrangements are now in place for former U.S. Congressman Bud Shuster.
According to Akers Funeral Home, public visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral home is located at 299 Raystown Road in Everett.
A public memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church at 57 Providence Street in Everett starting at 10:30 a.m.
Shuster passed away on Wednesday, April 19 at the age of 91. He was elected as a Republican to the 93rd Congress on Jan. 3, 1973, and served in 14 succeeding Congresses until Feb. 3, 2001.