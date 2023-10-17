HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – New efforts are underway to block dark money, untraceable campaign contributions in battlegrounds like Pennsylvania that could influence elections.

The group American Promise says they want to amend the U.S. Constitution to allow individual states to make their own rules when it comes to campaign contributions.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that campaign contributions are considered free speech.

Brian Boyle, executive Director for American Promise, says a majority of people support the amendment and see the risk of dark money.

“This is a lot of money that has nothing to do with you and your community flooding into the system,” said Boyle.

A constitutional amendment would take two-thirds of Congress and have to be ratified by two-thirds of the states.