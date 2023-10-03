(WHTM) – Retired Army Sergeant First Class and Harrisburg School District substitute teacher Bob Forbes has entered the crowded Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

Forbes deployed overseas multiple times to countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Korea, and Haiti and served in the 82nd Airborne as a Master Jumpmaster and the 10th Mountain Division.

Forbes says he has lived in Camp Hill since 2013, excluding a few years when his family was assigned in Germany.

“My goals when elected are to introduce legislation laser focused on issues related to PA

10 and the only way to do this is to be a representative who understands our district’s needs,” said Forbes.

Forbes enters a primary full of Democrats hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Scott Perry in November. Seven Democrats have already or are expected to announce their candidacies for the primary.

Four Democrats have formally announced their candidacies: retired Marine Mike O’Brien, Harrisburg City Council Member and 2022 Democratic nominee Shamaine Daniels, Army veteran Rick Coplen, and Forbes.

Janelle Stelson, a former abc27 News anchor and current WGAL anchor, resigned from WGAL in September and is widely reported to be joining the Democratic primary.

Sources tell abc27 News that Blake Lynch, the Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer of WITF, and businessman John Broadhurst are also considering entering the race.

The date for Pennsylvania’s spring primary remains undecided as state lawmakers consider two bills to move the election to either late March or early April.