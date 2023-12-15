NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — This wouldn’t have been news at any other moment in history, but it is now: The fourth graders at St. Theresa School here are writing everything in cursive.

Almost all of us of a certain age wrote everything in cursive, at least until no one forced us to do it anymore when some of us… well, never mind that.

The point now is, what seems to be a significant percentage of public schools — although no one is sure how many — don’t teach cursive anymore.

“I had people reach out to me that their 12-year-old granddaughter and 17-year-old grandson couldn’t read cursive and couldn’t sign their name,” said Rep. Joe Adams (R-Wayne County & Pike County).

Adams wants to change that with a proposed law he’s sponsoring that would mandate teaching cursive in public schools. Pennsylvania would join at least 18 other states mandating cursive education, according to a memo from Adams seeking cosponsors. Adams said he has about a dozen cosponsors so far and expects more once his colleagues catch their breath after a week when legislators finally finalized the state budget.

But with so much else going on in the world, is a lack of cursive literacy really a problem?

Absolutely, Adams said. Jodi Nankee, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Theresa, agreed. abc27 News wasn’t able to reach Democratic House leaders Friday to learn whether they would consider cosponsoring or voting for the bill.

“Cursive, just neurologically, you get different parts of the brain activated,” Nankee said. “Cursive helps students make connections that we don’t when we’re printing or typing.”

Then there’s another reality about writing cursive that matters even to those of us who haven’t really done it in decades and can’t do it any better now (trust us; we tried) than Nankee’s fourth graders: Learning to write in cursive also meant learning to read it.

“The Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, Gettysburg Address…. Until pretty recently, cursive was the way amazing documents were drafted,” Adams said.

Nankee and her principal, Dr. Pat Woods, both previously spent time in public school systems that didn’t teach cursive.

“So you would hand them something and they’d say, ‘I have no idea what this says,'” Woods said of some of her students.

“My parents, your parents, their grandparents all wrote — and wrote beautifully,” Woods said. “It’s a lost art.”

“Everybody knows John Hancock because of his signature — you know, ‘Put your John Hancock there,'” Adams said.

Maybe someday someone will say, “Put your Wyatt Lynch there.” Lynch is one of Nankee’s fourth-grade students and said learning cursive was hard at first, but now he wouldn’t want to imagine not knowing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“How do I sign signatures and stuff?” Lynch said. “The only way to do that is, you need to know how to do cursive.”