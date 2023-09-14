(WHTM) – Janelle Stelson, a former abc27 News anchor and current WGAL anchor, will resign from WGAL and is widely reported to be joining the Democratic primary for the 10th Congressional District, currently held by Republican Scott Perry.

Stelson’s resignation will be effective Friday, and WGAL says Stelson is leaving to “pursue other interests.”

Stelson currently does not live in the 10th Congressional District, which is not a legal requirement, but has been on the air and seen by its residents for decades.

Three Democrats have already announced their candidacies: retired Marine Mike O’Brien, Harrisburg City Council Member and 2022 Democratic nominee Shamaine Daniels, and Army veteran Rick Coplen.

Perry, a retired U.S. Army National Guard Brigadier General, has served in Congress since 2013 and currently serves as Chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

Following O’Brien’s announcement, Matt Beynon, a spokesman for Perry’s re-election campaign, said Perry is “putting his record of service and accomplishment before the voters next November, and he is confident they will again return him to Congress.”

The date of Pennsylvania’s primary election is currently set for April 23, however, state lawmakers have pushed for an earlier date in March.