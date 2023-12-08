(WHTM) – Republican Pennsylvania State Senator John DiSanto will not seek re-election to represent the 15th District in 2024, saying he is holding to a pledge to only serve two terms.

“I appreciate the confidence the voters of the 15th District placed in me to represent their interest in the state legislature over the last 7 years,” said DiSanto in an announcement on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DiSanto currently serves as Chair of the Senate Banking & Insurance Committee. He also serves as Vice Chair of the Urban Affairs & Housing Committee and serves on the Education, Transportation, and Labor & Industry committees.

DiSanto says he plans to “continue for the next year to fight the expansion of state government and work to stop money-wasting, government-growing ideas from becoming law.”

Democrat State Representative Patty Kim announced her candidacy for the 15th District seat in October. Kim does not plan to simultaneously run for her 103rd District seat, leading to several Democratic candidates throwing their hats in the ring.

The 15th District covers East Shore communities including Harrisburg, Hershey, Middletown, and Steelton.