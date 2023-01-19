(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro formally nominated his cabinet with nominations sent to the State Senate.

Shapiro, who was sworn in on January 17, began announcing nominations earlier this month.

Shapiro called for the Senate to “promptly and efficiently” review and vote on his nominees.

“I am proud to have nominated this supremely qualified cabinet — and I look forward to working alongside them to move our Commonwealth forward,” said Governor Shapiro.

Here is an updated list of Governor-elect Shapiro’s cabinet appointments, some of whom will face a vote in the legislature.

Laurel Harry – Secretary of Corrections

Dr. Laurel R. Harry was nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s first female Secretary of Corrections.

She served as the Acting Western Region Deputy Secretary since July 10, 2022, and has 24 years of Commonwealth experience in the Department of Corrections. She started her career with the PA Department of Corrections in 1999 as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist II at SCI-Waynesburg and worked at six institutions (SCIs Waynesburg, Fayette, Greene, Camp Hill, Greensburg, and Graterford). She was also recognized by the PA Prison Wardens Association as the 2019 Warden of the Year.

“I am proud to serve in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s cabinet and I look forward to working with him to enhance public safety across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Harry

Randy Padfield – Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

PEMA Director Randy Padfield was nominated to continue leading Pennsylvania’s emergency response agency. He previously served as the Deputy Director for Response at PEMA before being appointed to the role of Director of the agency in 2019.

“When Pennsylvanians need us most, PEMA and the Shapiro Administration will be there to support them – and we will vigorously plan and prepare to ensure we are ready for future emergencies and disasters. It is an honor to serve the people of Pennsylvania and I’m ready to work with Governor-Elect Shapiro to do this work,” said Padfield

Major General Mark Schindler – Adjutant General of Pennsylvania

Major General Mark J. Schindler assumed duties as Adjutant General of Pennsylvania on December 5, 2020, and was confirmed by the Senate of Pennsylvania as the 54th Adjutant General of Pennsylvania on June 21, 2021. He served as Assistant Adjutant General, PA Army National Guard; Chief of Staff, PA National Guard; and served in a variety of command and staff positions within the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

General Schindler oversees a combined state and federal budget of over $966 million and is responsible for the command and control of over 18,000 Army and Air National Guard members

Tom Cook – State Fire Commissioner

Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook was nominated to serve as the State Fire Commissioner. Previously serving as Assistant Fire Commissioner, Cook was the Administrator of the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy and Assistant Fire Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, overseeing the day-to-day operations of a 700-person metropolitan fire department.

Cook has received awards as Fire Instructor of the Year, Fire Officer of the Year, Letters of Commendation, a Unit Citation, and the Red Cross Hero Medal.

Christopher Paris – State Police Commissioner

Major Christopher L. Paris enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999 and served in Troop K, Skippack and Philadelphia, the Bureau of Training and Education, the Department Discipline Office, Troop R Dunmore and Blooming Grove, and Department Headquarters. He has served as a Station and Troop Commander, Area III Commander, and as the Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility. He was promoted to Corporal in 2005, Sergeant in 2006, Lieutenant in 2010, Captain in 2015, Major in 2018, and Lieutenant Colonel in 2020.

“With over twenty years of experience in the Pennsylvania State Police, I know the sacrifices our officers make each and every day to protect Pennsylvanians – and I know they need support from the Governor’s Administration to continue that work.” said PSP Colonel Paris.

Michael Carroll – Secretary of Transportation

Former Democrat state Rep. Michael Carroll represented portions of northeastern Pennsylvania from 2007-22, including as Democratic chairman of the House Transportation Committee from 2018 – 2022.

“I am deeply honored that Governor-Elect Shapiro has entrusted me with the leadership over a department that affects the daily life of millions of Pennsylvanians and ensures we can travel across the Commonwealth safely,” said former state Rep. Carroll.

Rick Siger – Secretary of Community and Economic Development

Siger currently serves as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh. He previously served under President Barack Obama as Chief of Staff at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce.

“As Secretary in the Department of Community and Economic Development, I will work tirelessly to help our small businesses grow, foster innovation, and increase opportunities in forgotten communities across our Commonwealth,” said Siger.

Sarah Hammer – Secretary of Banking and Securities

Sarah Hammer is the Managing Director of the Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance and Senior Fellow of the Harris Alternative Investments Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is also an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School teaching an upper-level Juris doctor course on financial regulation.

“It is an honor to serve the Governor-Elect as the Secretary of Banking and Securities,” said Hammer.

Pat Browne – Secretary of Revenue

Former Republican state Sen. Pat Browne served from 2005-22 representing Bucks and Lehigh Counties. He was elected to serve as the State Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman and served in the state House of Representatives.

“I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve the Governor and the people of Pennsylvania, and to join an Administration that will work everyday to move our Commonwealth forward,” said former state Sen. Pat Browne.

Dr. Val Arkoosh – Secretary of Human Services

Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh was nominated to serve as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. A Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022, Dr. Arkoosh has served on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners since 2015 and led the National Physicians Alliance.

“As a physician and public health advocate, I spent my career fighting for health care access and affordability for families, and I am deeply honored to be able to continue this fight alongside my friend, Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro,” said Dr. Arkoosh.

Dr. Debra L. Bogen – Secretary of Health

Dr. Debra L. Bogen is the Director of the Allegheny County Health Department and has been nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health.

Dr. Bogen was a Professor of Pediatrics, Psychiatry and Clinical and Translational Science at the University of Pittsburgh and served as Vice Chair of Education for the Department of Pediatrics at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

“The health and wellbeing of Pennsylvanians is critical to our success as a Commonwealth, and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work with Governor-Elect Shapiro to serve the healthcare needs of people across Pennsylvania,” said Dr. Bogen.

Dr. Latika Davis-Jones – Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs

Dr. Davis-Jones is currently the Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Highmark Wholecare and was nominated to serve as Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs. Previously she served as the Administrator for the Bureau of Drug and Alcohol Services at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Governor-Elect as Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs,” said Dr. Davis-Jones.

Jason Kavulich – Secretary of Aging

Jason Kavulich was nominated by Shapiro to serve as Secretary of Aging. He currently serves as the Lackawanna County Director of Agency on Aging and is a graduate of the University of Scranton.

“It is a privilege to serve the Governor-Elect and to work with the Shapiro Administration to advocate for the interests of all older Pennsylvanians as Secretary of Aging,” said Kavulich

Mike Humphreys – Insurance Commissioner

Acting Insurance Commissioner Mike Humphreys has been nominated to continue serving as Insurance Commissioner. He was named acting commissioner in February 2022 and served in senior positions in the Insurance Department for over three years.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our work at Pennsylvania Insurance Department, and I’m honored Governor-Elect Shapiro has entrusted me with this role in his cabinet,” Acting Insurance Commissioner Humphreys.

Russell Redding – Secretary of Agriculture

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was nominated by Governor-elect Shapiro to serve another term.

Redding has served as Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary since 2015 under Governors Wolf and Rendell. He previously served as an Ag Policy Advisor to U.S. Senator Harris Wofford and as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“Pennsylvania agriculture is a key part of our Commonwealth’s economy and a pillar of so many of our communities – and I am honored by the opportunity to work with the Shapiro Administration to support our farmers and rural communities,” said Redding.

Cindy Adams Dunn – Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Cindy Adams Dunn been nominated to continue serving as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, a position she has held since 2015.

Prior to serving as Secretary, Dunn was the president and chief executive officer of PennFuture, a statewide environmental advocacy organization.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to continue to serve our Commonwealth and help lead the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s efforts to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations,” said Dunn.

Rich Negrin – Secretary of Environmental Protection

Rich Negrin was nominated on January 10 to be Secretary of Environmental Protection.

Negrin, who if confirmed would be Pennsylvania’s first Latino ever to be Secretary of Environmental Protection, most recently served as the Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Strategy and head of external affairs at Commonwealth Edison.

“I am humbled that Governor-Elect Shapiro has entrusted me with the great responsibility of leading this Administration’s efforts to protect our Commonwealth’s air, land, and water,” said Negrin. “As Secretary of Environmental Protection, I will work diligently to bring people together and ensure the Department works efficiently and we effectively serve all Pennsylvanians in pursuit of a safer, healthier future.”

Al Schmidt – Secretary of the Commonwealth

On Jan. 5, 2023, Governor-elect Shapiro announced his selection of Al Schmidt to serve as Secretary of the Commonwealth.

A former Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner and Vice Chairman of Philadelphia’s Board of Elections, Schmidt was honored by President Joe Biden for his role in continuing Philadelphia’s vote tallying during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Schmidt testified about his experiences during the 2020 election before the Jan. 6 committee in June 2022.

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Citizens Medal, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor, to Al Schmidt, former city commissioner of Philadelphia, during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism – even in the face of grave threats – and I am proud to nominate him to be Pennsylvania’s next Secretary of the Commonwealth,” said Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Commonwealth in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Administration – and I am honored to have the chance to continue working to protect the integrity of our elections and strengthen our democracy,” said Al Schmidt, nominee for Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Dr. Kalid Mumin – Secretary of Education

Dr. Khalid Mumin was nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education.

Starting as a second grade teacher in Franklin County, Dr. Mumin served as Superintendent of Reading School District for seven years and later as Superintendent at Lower Marion School District in Montgomery County.

Dr. Mumin earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Teaching & Curriculum from Pennsylvania State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary English Education from Shippensburg University, and an Associate of Arts in English from Northeastern Christian Junior College.

“It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Education and help him carry out his vision so every child in Pennsylvania — regardless of race, class, or zip code — receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future,” said Dr. Mumin.

Nancy Walker – Secretary of Labor and Industry

Nancy Walker, who served as Shapiro’s first Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s newly created Fair Labor Section, was nominated to serve as the Secretary of Labor and Industry.

A Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, Shapiro credits Walker’s leadership with helping lead a successful criminal wage and benefit theft investigation that resulted in a $21 million plea deal.

“Pennsylvania workers drive our economy and power our Commonwealth – and I am honored that the Governor-Elect has entrusted me with this great responsibility to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry,” said Nancy Walker. “

Neil Weaver – Secretary of Administration

Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania’s DCED Neil Weaver was nominated to serve as Secretary of Administration on Jan. 9.

The Office of Administration handles oversight and administration for human resources, IT, continuity of government, and records management for employees under the Governor’s jurisdiction.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Governor-Elect and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Administration,” said Weaver.

Weaver previously served as Executive Deputy Secretary at the DCED and Director of Communications/Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He currently serves on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors where he serves as vice chair of the University Success Committee.

Uri Monson – Budget Secretary

Shapiro announced the appointment of Uri Monson as Budget Secretary on Dec. 6, 2022.

Monson served as Deputy Superintendent for Operations for the School District of Philadelphia and previously served as the district’s Chief Financial Officer.

“It is my great honor to have this opportunity to serve the Governor and the people of Pennsylvania, and to join this incredible team at a moment of great opportunity in our Commonwealth,” said Monson.

Dana Fritz – Chief of Staff

On Dec. 1, Shapiro named Lehigh County native Dana Fritz as his Chief of Staff.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve our Commonwealth as Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Chief of Staff and help lead this Administration that will work every single day to deliver for all Pennsylvanians,” said Dana Fritz. “I am humbled by this opportunity – and I look forward to building a hard-working, capable Administration that represents our Commonwealth as we work to grow an economy that works for all, ensure every child receives a quality education, and make communities across Pennsylvania safer.”

On January 13 Governor-Elect Shapiro officially appointed Meaghan Abbott as Chief of Staff to the First Lady, Manuel Bonder as Press Secretary, Annie Newman as Director of Digital Strategy, Jacklin Rhoads as Director of Public Affairs and Marketing, Will Simons as Director of Communications, Lisa Swanson as Director of Research, and Amanda Warren as Director of External Affairs.

Governor-elect Shapiro also announced the appointments of six Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

Joseph Lee, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Opportunity

Lindsey Mauldin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Health and Human Services

Danielle Okai, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development

Michael Pipe, Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety

Sam Robinson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Consumers and the Environment

Tori Shriver, Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Workforce Development

Jennifer Selber was named General Counsel in the Office of the Governor and Larry Hailsham Jr. was named Executive Deputy Chief of Staff.