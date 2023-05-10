(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta were among the national lawmakers named to the National Advisory Board for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 reelection campaign.

Other Pennsylvania lawmakers named to the advisory board include Congressman Brendan Boyle and Congresswoman Chrissy Houlihan.

Shapiro campaigned with Biden during his 2022 gubernatorial race, most notably during a Philadelphia rally with John Fetterman and Barack Obama.

Kenyatta, a State Representative from Philadelphia, finished third in the 2022 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate behind Fetterman and Congressman Conor Lamb.

Kenyatta is now running for State Auditor General in 2024.

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, board members will participate in regular interviews, assist with fundraising efforts and events, amplify the campaign’s message, and engage with voters in battleground states.

The 50-member board includes Senators, Governors, and local lawmakers from across the country:

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, (D-CA)

U.S. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, (D-OH)

U.S. Congressman Ami Bera, (D-CA)

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, (D-NJ)

U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle, (D-PA)

U.S. Congresswoman Shontel Brown, (D-OH)

U.S. Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, (D-IL)

Governor John Carney, (D-DE)

U.S. Senator Tom Carper, (D-DE)

Governor Roy Cooper, (D-NC)

U.S. Congresswoman Diana DeGette, (D-CO)

Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, (D-GA)

Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan, (D-MI)

U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost, (D-FL)

Mayor of Phoenix Kate Gallego, (D-AZ)

U.S. Congressman Robert Garcia, (D-CA)

U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, (D-TX)

Governor Maura Healey, (D-MA)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, (D-TX)

Governor Kathy Hochul, (D-NY)

U.S. Congresswoman Chrissy Houlihan, (D-PA)

U.S. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, (D-CA)

State Senator Shevrin Jones, (D-FL)

State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, (D-PA)

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, (D-CA)

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, (D-MN)

Governor Ned Lamont, (D-CT)

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, (D-NM)

Mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles, (D-NC)

U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, (D-VA)

U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng, (D-NY)

Governor Wes Moore, (D-MD)

Governor Phil Murphy, (D-NJ)

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, (D-CT)

U.S. Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA)

U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse, (D-CO)

Governor Gavin Newsom, (D-CA)

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, (D-CA)

Governor JB Pritzker, (D-IL)

Mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval (D-OH)

Mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway, (D-WI)

Mayor of Tucson Regina Romero, (D-AZ)

Governor Josh Shapiro, (D-PA)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, (D-CA)

Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney, (D-VA)

U.S. Congresswoman Dina Titus, (D-NV)

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, (D-IL)

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, (D-GA)

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA)

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher,” said President Biden. “Our freedom and democracy are on the line. I’m grateful to this group of diverse and dynamic leaders who will help us win the battle for the soul of America and finish the job for the American people.”