(WHTM)– A long layoff and a sluggish return, House Republicans complain of Democrats running the show.

“We’re going to be here in Harrisburg and we’re going to have 38 Resolutions on the schedule this week,” Tim O’Neil (R) said.

But no codes bills to finish the budget. Other funding streams are in limbo.

“Fees need to be reauthorized,” O’Neil said. “Filing fees and courts, hospital administration fees, the nine-one-one fee needs to be reauthorized. To be honest, I don’t think we’re all that close to a final product yet.”

Also hung up is the funding for Penn State, Pitt and Temple.

“Don’t forget this funding also affects every single county in the Commonwealth through the Penn State AG extension, through the Commonwealth campuses,” State Rep. Paul Takac (D-Centre) said.

Penn State is in Democrat Paul Takac’s district. He accuses House Republicans of playing politics and blocking funding that even Senate Republicans support.

“We’re holding things up right now and we’re really harming the people, the students, their families, the communities,” Takac said.

In a statement, Penn State said the impasse “Is already impacting our employees….Additional delays could have more serious impacts.”

“There is very little trust in this building right now,” O’Neil said.

Republicans are still smarting from Governor Shapiro’s veto of school vouchers after they thought they had a deal.

“Unfortunately, it’s made it very difficult to negotiate anything of substance to get to a final product,” O’Neil said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a reflection of the partizanship that we’re seeing so much of across the Commonwealth,” Takac said. “We need to reduce that.”

And they need to finish a budget. The constitution and the calendar require it.

The House also has to take up the issue of moving the primary for the next year. abc27 News is told the House will take it up next week, and also that they’ll settle on March 19 at the state capitol.