(WHTM) — There’s an open seat on the Commonwealth Court with four candidates in the running — two Democrats and two Republicans. One of those candidates is from the Midstate.

Cumberland County Republican Megan Martin is up against fellow Republican Joshua Prince. Martin was leading on Tuesday night with 64 percent of the vote — about 268,000 ballots — compared to Prince who had just over 153,000 votes.

“I’m very excited, this is my first-ever campaign for any kind of elected office,” Martin said.

Martin, who was endorsed by statewide Republicans, is Pennsylvania’s first female Senate Secretary-Parliamentarian turned first-time candidate.

“We have been to 14 different polling locations,” Martin added.

But all of them have one thing in common: low voter turnout. Something off-year primaries are notorious for.

“It’s a little disappointing, but I’m so thrilled for the people who did come out,” Martin added.

Spencer Landon, a first-time voter, was one of the people who made it to the polls and a believer that local elections are just as important as national ones.

“They’re the ones that are creating the rules and making the decisions for what impacts us in our local communities rather than just the country as a whole,” Landon said.

Landon voted in Lancaster County, just like tens of thousands of others, including those who mailed it in.

Lancaster County says it mailed out about 22,000 ballots and received roughly 17,000 back. But there was a major issue with the original ballots sent out in April.

The county discovered an error in nearly 19,000 ballots and scrambled to tell voters to throw them out and wait for replacements.

abc27 asked for Martin’s opinion of mail-in ballots, which many of her fellow Republicans have disparaged.

“Mail-in ballots in PA are legal, and I think that the people in PA should feel comfortable using them and I would recommend that they do so,” Martin said.

Lancaster County’s communications director says no ballot issues have been reported so far.