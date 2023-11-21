(WHTM)– Here’s a ruling that could have major implications for mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

A federal court ruled that mail-in ballots cannot be tossed out just because there’s an issue with the date written on the envelope. The court said disqualifying ballots based solely on the dateline being left blank or another issue violates the Civil Rights Act.

As long as the person met all legal qualifications to vote, and the board of elections received their ballot on time. Lancaster and York counties were among the defendants in this case.

There is no word yet on a possible appeal.