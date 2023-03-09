HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D-Philadelphia) announced Thursday he will run for Auditor General in 2024.

Kenyatta was elected to the State House in 2018 with 95.3% support in Philadelphia’s 181st District. When elected Kenyatta became the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color elected to the state’s General Assembly.

In 2022 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate, finishing third with 10.8% support behind Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Congressman Conor Lamb.

Kenyatta currently serves on the House Commerce, Finance, Luqor Control, and State Government committees.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, a Republican, was elected in 2020 after succeeding Eugene DePasquale. His career started as a Special Investigator with the Commonwealth’s Office of the Inspector General. He then became a Special Agent with the Attorney General’s office and Dauphin County Controller.

In a statement Thursday the Auditor General’s office said “We are focused on performing audits and protecting Pennsylvania taxpayers.” abc27 has reached out to DeFoor for comment regarding whether he plans to run for re-election.

DeFoor’s term will end on January 21, 2025.